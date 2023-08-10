Fintech: We Offer Products, Services Powered By Robust Apis– 9PSB

9Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s foremost digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion, has declared that its products and services for financial technologies (Fintechs) are powered by robust and scalable APIs.

Speaking at the 2nd Nigeria Fintech Forum held in Lagos recently, the Ag. Head of Business Development and Strategy, 9PSB, Mr. Akeem Salam, stated that as an enabler, 9PSB provided products and services via robust and scalable APIs for Fintechs to innovate and scale up in a costeffective manner.

The forum, which is at its second edition, had as its theme: “Reimagining the Future of Financial Inclusion in Nigeria: Examining the Roles of Banks, Telcos, and Fintech.” Salam, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of the Managing Director/CEO of 9PSB, Branka Mracajac, highlighted the fintech payment solutions offerings of the bank.

He said: “9PSB is a fully digital bank and as such, we leverage digital platforms to provide payment solutions like the Wallet-asa-Service (WaaS) and Virtual Account which allows for payments with bank transfer for merchant collections, as well as our Payout with 9PSB service, to mention a few.”

Speaking on the bank’s contribution to the Nigerian fintech ecosystem, Salam, who doubles as the Head of Products and Innovation at 9PSB, stated: “At 9PSB, we cocreate new products and services with Fintechs to close product/ feature gaps.

Apart from driving financial literacy amongst the unbanked and the underbanked, we share ideas and compare notes to remain up-to-date with the payment and regulatory trends. We also collaborate with other Fintechs to open new markets and further deepen financial inclusion, which is our primary mandate.”

During the executive masterclass session, the Head of Sales and Distribution, 9PSB, Kunle Isiaka, spoke on the race toward the future of digital payments. Isiaka said: “At 9PSB, we leverage different digital platforms that enable our clients to achieve seamless digital payments easily for themselves and their customers.

Our Agent Network – Agent Bank9ja – is resilient and equipped with the right tools, technical know-how, and capability to achieve and deliver efficient products and services, most especially to the unbanked and under – banked segments.”

He called on the participants to collaborate in providing seamless payment experiences for their customers at affordable rates. “We leverage Banking-as-aService (BaaS) and Wallet-as-aService (WaaS) to drive innovations for financial inclusion.

Some benefits of the Wallet-asa-Service are that it supports all channels and guarantees instant settlement and revenue assur