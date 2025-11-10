Fintech: TGIPay Unveils Seamless Payment Gateway Platform For African Businesses

TGIPay, a next-generation payment gateway redefining financial transactions in Africa, officially launched its operations in Nigeria at an exclusive event attended by leading financial institutions, regulators, and industry partners, including representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Lagos launch marked a significant milestone in TGIPay’s mission to power Africa’s digital economy with seamless, secure, and intelligent payment solutions.

Designed to simplify payment collection and processing for businesses of all sizes, TGIPay offers multi-channel acceptance options, including cards, transfers, USSD, and bank accounts.

The platform provides real-time settlements, intuitive dashboards, and developer-friendly APIs, making it a comprehensive solution for merchants navigating Africa’s growing digital commerce landscape.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Gbolahan Raji, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TGIPay, said the company aims to close the gap between financial inclusion and digital adoption across the continent.

“TGIPay is more than a payment gateway; it’s a catalyst for growth,” he said.

“We have built a platform that empowers businesses to scale effortlessly, giving them tools to collect payments securely and manage transactions transparently.”