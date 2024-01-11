Fintech Startup Gets $1.5M Fund

Nigerian fintech startup, Cleva, has raised $1.5 million in a pre-Seed round to expand its business of helping African individuals and businesses receive international payments by opening USD accounts. The round was led by 1984 Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm based in San Francisco.

Other participants in the round include The Raba Partnership, Byld Ventures, FirstCheck Africa, and several angel investors. Y Combinator also participated in Cleva’s pre-seed round as the fin-tech begins its involvement in the accelerator’s winter 2024 batch this month.

Cleva operates in the same market that has competitors like Geepay and Payday. The YC- backed startup, which generates revenue when users swap and exchange their funds (in USD accounts) for the local currency (in naira for now), also charges a 0.9 per cent fee on deposits into customers’ USD accounts.

Notably, Cleva caps fees at $20, distinguishing itself from competitors who often apply an uncapped one per cent fee regardless of the amount received. Commenting on the funding, Aaron Michael, a partner at 1984 Ventures, the lead investors, ex- pressed support for Cleva’s founders, Tolu Alabi and Philip Abel, noting that their product provides a means for Africans to navigate hyperinflation challenges, which he describes as a massive opportunity.