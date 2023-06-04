New Telegraph

June 5, 2023
Fintech Ngr, Huawei Unveil Nigerian Fintech Cloud Adoption White Paper

FinTech NGR and Huawei Cloud at the weekend in Lagos unveiled Nigerian FinTech Cloud adoption white paper which they said marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Nigerian FinTech industry.

According to the Manager, FinTech NGR, Seun Folorunso, FinTech (Financial Technology), referred to as innovative application of technology in the financial services sector, encompasses a broad range of digital solutions and services that aim to enhance and revolutionise traditional financial processes.

He said: “Through the use of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and mobile applications, FinTech companies offer faster, more convenient, and usercentric financial services to individuals and businesses.

“With Nigeria’s FinTech sector rapidly maturing into a major player in Africa, the release of the white paper highlights the growing international recognition and consumer acceptance of Nigerian FinTech solutions.

“The collaboration between FinTech NGR, the premier national FinTech Association in Africa, and Huawei Cloud, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, aims to foster stronger synergies between FinTech startups and established enterprises, providing a platform for accelerated growth and innovation.

