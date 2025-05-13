FinTech Firm Credo By eTranzact Simplifies Digital Payments In Nigeria

Share

In a bid to make digital transactions more accessible for small businesses, Credo by eTranzact has expanded its reach across Southern Nigeria through a robust digital payments awareness campaign in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Omokorede Amund, Product Marketing Manager at Credo, disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos that the initiative is aimed at helping small businesses transition from cash-based transactions to secure and traceable digital payment solutions.

The campaign featured a roadshow organized in partnership with Eligbam City and attracted hundreds of participants, primarily from the informal retail sector.

“Many of these participants had never interacted with digital point-of-sale systems or reconciliation tools before this engagement,” Amund revealed.

Over several days, the Credo team visited Garrison Computer Village, Rumukalagbor Market, and Rumuomasi Market, conducting live demonstrations and offering hands-on business support sessions.

According to Amund, “Credo isn’t just a payment tool — it’s a confidence-building platform designed to empower small businesses to embrace the future.”

The campaign addressed key concerns among traders, including transaction security, ease of use, and prompt daily settlements. Participants were shown how to accept both online and offline payments, track sales, and manage business records using the Credo platform.

Highlighting a shift in marketing strategy, Amund noted that fintech firms are now prioritizing face-to-face engagement in markets and informal business spaces over digital advertising.

“Port Harcourt is full of hustle and innovation. We met traders where they are to show them the tangible benefits of digital finance,” he said.

To boost engagement, the event also featured a raffle draw that offered WiFi routers, cash rewards, and essential business tools — adding excitement and immediate value for participants.

“For many traders, this was their first experience with a payment platform tailored specifically to the needs of MSMEs,” Amund added.

He emphasized that Credo by eTranzact is designed to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), helping them navigate the complexities of business operations and growth in the digital age.

