Fintech Firm Appoints Chairman, Director

Flutterwave has appointed Dipo Fatokun as the new chairman of Flutterwave Technologies Solutions Limited and Tosin Faniro-Dada as an independent non-executive director. He has over 30 years of experience in banking services, finance, strategy, advisory, leadership and management in both the public and private sectors.

As a director at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), he oversaw key initiatives such as the cashless Nigeria initiative, banks’ verification number project, Treasury Single Account (TSA) for the Federal Government and automating the foreign currency payments for the Central Bank’s internal and external customers.

His expertise will enhance Flutterwave commitment to the ecosystem’s best practices as the company moves ahead on its next growth journey. Faniro-Dada has more than 17 years of experience in finance, specialising in corporate banking and investment management.

His career started with auditing mutual and private equity funds at PwC in Boston. Her wealth of knowledge, solid expertise, and passion for the ecosystem would contribute to the company’s unmatched role as an enabler for tech startups across Nigeria.