Fintech: Calls For Independent Regulatory Body Grow Higher

In a significant development for Nigeria’s rapidly evolving financial technology sector, industry stakeholders are increasingly advocating for the establishment of an independent regulatory body specifically dedicated to fintech oversight.

In the forefront of this advocacy is the the Association of advocacy is the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN) which has continued to appeal to the federal government to create a body independent of CBN to regulate the fintech.

The Union’s President, Comrade Adede John Williams, emphasised the importance and urgency of creating such a body. This call comes amid growing recognition that the current regulatory framework, primarily designed for traditional financial institutions, requires substantial adaptation to effectively address the unique challenges and opportunities presented by fintech innovation.

The movement gained momentum during recent industry gatherings, including the 10th edition of the Information Communications and Telecommunication Exhibition (ICTEL Expo) organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. At these events, experts emphasized the critical need to strike a careful balance between fostering innovation and implementing necessary regulations to ensure both stability and consumer protection in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

Emmanuel Abadi, Partnerships Specialist at Moniepoint Inc, articulated this perspective during a panel discussion on regulatory impacts on fintech operations. “The regulatory landscape in Nigeria is evolving in a good way especially to the extent that we have hundreds of fintechs that are driving some of the mandates of the CBN today,” Abadi noted.

However, he and other panelists highlighted the need for targeted guidelines that cater specifically to the nuances and peculiarities of fintechs and other innovative players, rather than applying regulations designed for traditional financial institutions. This push for specialised regulatory attention reflects broader global trends in fintech governance.

As noted in comprehensive guides on regulatory compliance, the fintech industry has reached a global valuation of approximately $340 billion, making effective regulation not just beneficial but essential for sustainable growth and market credibility. The complex regulatory environment involves multiple federal agencies and statelevel requirements that create significant challenges for innovative companies.

The call for self-regulatory bodies within the fintech sector has been gaining traction internationally. L There is a growing consensus among experts that fintech companies should take initiative in establishing their own regulatory frameworks to maintain trust and credibility within the industry.

These bodies could set industry standards and guidelines that promote responsible conduct and accountability while potentially reducing compliance costs and regulatory uncertainty. Consumer protection concerns represent another significant driver behind these regulatory discussions. Fintech services often involve sensitive financial information and transactions, making data security, privacy, and fair practices crucial considerations.

By proactively addressing these concerns through appropriate regulatory mechanisms, the industry can demonstrate its commitment to responsible practices and potentially influence the shape of future government regulations. The Nigerian experience reflects a global pattern where regulators are struggling to keep pace with fintech innovation. As observed in analyses of regulatory approaches worldwide, fintech moves at the speed of innovation while regulators are motivated by broader priorities including.