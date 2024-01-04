Fintech Body Reveals Plans To Tackle E-Payment Fraud

Financial technology companies otherwise known as fintechs have unveiled plans to address the spate of fraud on digital payment channels through a framework for fraud reporting that will be released in 2024. The firms, under the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR), through its CEO’s Committee, stated this in a statement in Lagos.

The body highlighted the gravity of the situation, emphasising that failure to address these challenges could jeopardise the entire digital ecosystem that has garnered international recognition.

According to the Committee, the framework is aimed at combating fraud while respecting the privacy and regulatory concerns surrounding data centralization and reporting.

The Chairman of the CEO’s Committee, Uzoma Dozie, said: “We understand the delicate balance between safeguarding against fraudulent activities and respecting the privacy and regulatory frameworks that govern our industry. It’s not a trivial challenge, and the implications of missteps are significant.

“Following extensive consultations, the Committee is delighted to announce the identification of a robust framework for fraud reporting and risk mitigation.

This innovative approach addresses the foundational issue of thwarting malicious actors without compromising privacy and regulatory compliance.” The Association stated that it would release the comprehensive framework along with its technical standards in January 2024.

This initiative has garnered strong support from numerous financial institutions fintech companies, and other related parties demonstrating a collective commitment to fortifying the security of the entire banking and fintech communities.

It was reported that three Nigerian fintech companies lost over N5 billion to hackers in the first 8 months of this year as cases of hacks and frauds increased within the ecosystem. According to different sources in the industry, this has now become a major challenge for the fintech companies in Nigeria.

More worrisome is the fact that an attack could also come through another connected fintech, hence, a well-secured platform could get compromised through another connected platform with poor cybersecurity systems.