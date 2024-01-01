Fintech: 2024 poses new challenge for Nigerian startups

Stakeholders in the tech ecosystem have raised the alarm over the sustainability of startups in Nigeria in the coming year, as they are afraid they may find it difficult to raise funds. They felt concerned following the shutting down of some Nigerian tech startups after raising over $70 million. The startups had shut down in 2023 after raising over $70 million from investors who had been supporting them with the fund in the last two years. The closures have raised concerns about the fate of other young and innovative companies seeking funding in the coming years. While the companies shut down under different circumstances, Venture capitalists argue that many of the failed startups received funding without sufficient due diligence.

The VCs also suggest that past investment decisions were rushed, emphasizing the need for startups to demonstrate stronger viability and meet higher standards before securing investment in the future. Amid dwindling funding nine Nigerian startups that have shut down in 2023 went under with over $70 million in vestors’ funds raised in the last two years. For one, venture capitalists said enough due diligence was not carried out in the past before funds were committed to most of the startups that have now failed. This presupposes that any startup that will raise funds in the coming year would have to work harder and tick many boxes on the investors’ table before a cheque could be signed. From 54Gene, which had raised $45 million to Pivo Africa, which packed up after raising $2.6 million from investors, nine startups went under with millions of investors’ funds that may never be recovered. While the startup shutdown is not peculiar to Nigerian startups as several companies across Africa and globally collapsed this year, Nigeria leads Africa in terms of the number of companies that shut down this year.

One of the collapsed startups is Pivo, a Nigerian fintech that offered banking services to small supply chain businesses. This came one year after raising more than $2.6 million from Y Combinator, Ventures Platform, Mercy Corp Ventures, and over 15 other investors. Founded by Nkiru AmadiEmina (CEO) and Ijeoma Akwiwu (COO) in July 2021, Pivo raised a $100,000 pre-seed round from investors like Microtraction, FirstCheck Africa, and Rally Cap Ventures two months after its launch. It later raised a $2 million seed round in November 2022; at the time, Amadi-Emina said the funds would be used to expand to East Africa and launch new products around payments, a major pain point for supply chain SMEs. Different accounts point to the founders’ conflict as the major cause of the company’s collapse.