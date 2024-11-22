New Telegraph

Finnish Police Arrest Simon Ekpa, 4 Others Over Terrorism Charges

Finnish-Nigerian separatist leader, Simon Ekpa has been arrested in Finland, alongside four others on suspicion of terrorrelated activities, including incitement to violence and terrorism financing.

According to local publication Yle, Ekpa was remanded in custody by the Päijät-Häme District Court on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

The publication reported that the Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed the arrests in a statement yesterday, noting that the other suspects were apprehended for allegedly financing terrorist activities.

“The detention demands are related to a preliminary investigation in which a Finnish citizen of Nigerian descent, born in the 1980s, is suspected of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent,” the police said.

