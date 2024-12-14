Finnish Authorities Freeze Ekpa’s Assets Over Alleged Terrorism

Share

Finnish authorities have reportedly frozen the assets belonging to Simon Ekpa, a controversial pro-Biafra agitator arrested a few weeks ago over alleged terrorism.

According to a Finnish media platform, Yle, Ekpa’s assets, and those of other suspects, have now been frozen, as well as companies associated with Ekpa.

According to the media agency, Ekpa is currently held at the Kylmäkoski Prison in Finland

READ ALSO

Saturday Telegraph recalls that, on November 21, Ekpa was arrested by law enforcement agency in Finland. Four other men were also arrested for suspected terrorism.

The secessionist was subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Päijät-Häme for spreading terrorist propaganda on social media.

Finnish authorities had stated that Ekpa’s offence is not bailable. His trial is expected to commence in May 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"