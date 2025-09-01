Finland Jails Simon Ekpa For Terrorism, Arms Supply To Nigeria

The Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland has sentenced pro-Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa to six years in prison for terrorism-related offences.

The ruling, delivered on Monday, found Ekpa guilty of inciting terrorism, participating in the activities of a terrorist organisation, aggravated tax fraud, and violating Finland’s Attorneys Act.

According to Finnish newspaper Yle, the court determined that Ekpa exploited his large social media following between August 2021 and November 2024 to fuel violence in Nigeria’s southeast region.

He was also found to have supplied weapons, explosives, and ammunition to armed groups through his network of contacts, while using X to encourage followers to commit crimes in Nigeria.