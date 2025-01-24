Finidi Slams Sevilla Over Iheanacho’s Treatment, Striker Set For Leeds Move

Share

Rivers United coach, Finidi George, has criticised Sevilla FC for their handling of Kelechi Iheanacho, urging the Nigerian striker to leave the club to protect his career.

Since joining Sevilla on a free transfer last summer after leaving Leicester City, Iheanacho has struggled for opportunities, scoring just three goals in 11 appearances—all in Copa del Rey matches.

He has played only 401 minutes in La Liga across nine games, with five starts. Recently, he was excluded from Sevilla’s squad for two consecutive league matches and remained an unused substitute against Real Madrid.

Speaking to Afrika-Foot, the former Super Eagles coach, Finidi, expressed disappointment in how Iheanacho has been treated.

“They have disrespected him in many ways. He hasn’t been given enough time to settle in,” Finidi said. “At 28, he still has a lot to offer and should move to a club where he’s truly appreciated.”

Reports indicate that Iheanacho is set to return to England, with a move to Championship leaders Leeds United in the works.

Share

Please follow and like us: