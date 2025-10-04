Finidi Showers Praises On Rivers Utd Youngster, Elias

Rivers United head coach/techni cal manager, Finidi George, has expressed delight with the per- – formance of the club’s left-back in their 1-0 win against Niger Tornadoes in a rescheduled NPFL match on Wednesday.

Elias played every minute in the win at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt and played a key role in ensuring Finidi’s side finished the match with a clean sheet. Finidi further explained his decision to give the defender a full game despite having not in cameo roles since the start of the season. Elias’ performance also excited Finidi who felt that the player came close to scoring which would have further proven why he believes in his talent.

“I think he did well. Normally, we should have been bringing him in gradually, maybe 15 minutes before giving him a 90-minute match. But I trust him, and I’ve spoken to him. He should be relaxed, calm down, and play his football. “I think today (Wednesday), he would have scored a goal, you know, at the last moment, but he still wanted to square the ball, look for somebody. I’m quite happy with his performance, and we will keep encouraging him to do better. I am very, very pleased,” said Finidi. Elias was part of the Rivers United youth team that won the NPFL Youth League in 2024 and has since been promoted to the senior side under Finidi’s watch.