Finidi: Rivers United’s CAF Champions League Dream ‘Almost Impossible’

Rivers United head coach, Finidi George, has conceded that his team’s hopes of reaching the knockout phase of the CAF Champions League are all but over.

The Pride of Port Harcourt slumped to their third defeat in four group matches on Sunday, losing 1-0 to Zambia’s Power Dynamos at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Kondwani Chiboni struck five minutes into the second half to seal victory for the visitors, leaving Rivers United anchored to the bottom of Group A with just one point.

Speaking after the match, Finidi admitted that qualification is now beyond reach given the strength of their remaining opponents. ‘We definitely want to get our first victory in the competition,’ he told reporters. ‘We know that we are going to play against the two top teams in the group, Pyramids of Egypt and RS Berkane of Morocco, in the last two games.’

The former Nigerian international was candid about the team’s chances. ‘All is possible in football, even though qualification for the knockout stage is very difficult, almost impossible,’ he said. ‘We still want to show character and at least get a win in the last two games.’