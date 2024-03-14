Finidi May Lead Eagles For Friendlies Against Ghana, Mali

Former international, Finidi George, is likely to lead the Super Eagles team for their upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Mali later this month. The team is due to play these matches during the international break between March 22 and 26, and it seems the new coach may not be able to take full charge of the team in time for these games.

According to an official: “Except there is a change at the last minute, Finidi will take the team for the matches against Ghana and Mali. He assisted Peseiro, and it is only reasonable that he continues where the Portuguese coach stopped, at least for the time being.”

Finidi, who led Enyimba to win the NPFL and was also in charge of the Aba club when they featured in the inaugural Africa Super League last year, may not continue with the national team when a new coach is appointed to replace Peseiro.