Finidi Loses Out In Race For Eagles Job After Defeat To Mali

The Super Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Mali in an international friendly match Tuesday night has sealed the fate of interim manager, Finidi George, and the Enyimba Technical Adviser no longer stands a chance to nail down the job permanently, New Telegraph has learnt. Eagles posted a shabby show in Marrakech as the team got no single shot on target in their 2-0 defeat to the Malians.

That was Nigeria’s first loss to their regional rivals in more than four decades. Finidi is one of the coaches who applied to replace erstwhile Manager Jose Peseiro and the former Ajax Amsterdam winger was handed an opportunity to showcase his coaching prowess by managing the team for the two friendly matches. Despite initial pressure from fans and observers following the win against Ghana, the slip-up against Mali has persuaded the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to adhere to their original plan of appointing a foreign coach for the Super Eagles.

“If the Eagles had won convincingly against Mali last night, it could have caused a major division on the board of the NFF. Some members who wanted an indigenous coach in charge were trying to change the minds of the majority who are keen on an expatriate. The pendulum could have shifted in the favour of a Nigerian coach, but I can tell you categorically that the situation has now completely changed,” a source within the board reliably informed our correspondent.

A new coach, most likely to be a foreigner, will be announced as the new handler of the team in the coming days. The NFF cannot afford to joke with the World Cup and Nations Cup qualifiers and will now go for the best of those who have applied.” Meanwhile, Finidi praised the general display of the team in the 2-0 loss but pointed to the lack of strikers as the main reason for not winning the game.