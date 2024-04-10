Finidi, Best Man For Eagles Job, Says Pinnick

A former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) Amaju Pinnick believes Finidi George possesses the capacity to manage the Super Eagles. The position of the Super Eagles coach has become vacant since the erstwhile manager Jose Peseiro declined the chance to extend his contract after leading the team to the finals of the last African Cup of Nations. Finidi was appointed on an interim basis for the last two friendly matches.

While the Enyimba coach led the team to the defeat of Ghana, he couldn’t help as the Eagles capitulated to Mali in the second game.

The loss to the West African rivals significantly diminished Finidi’s chances of landing the job permanently but Pinnick insisted the former Ajax star deserves the job. “Even though Jose Peseiro started slowly, the end justified the reason we brought him, so I don’t have any regrets,” Pinnick told Arise TV. “Under his internship was a player that was once regarded as one of the best wingers in the world- Finidi George One of the best wingers at a point- a player that had a formal or informal internship as a player under one of the best coaches in the world Luis Van Gaal- a player that at Real Betis, he was excellent.

He(Finidi) was at Ajax, and if you know Ajax, they believe in developmental football, where they teach you how to chest, trap, and play the ball again. So he has those virtues, and my opinion is that we encourage him,” he added.