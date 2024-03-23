Finidi Begins Reign As Interim Coach With Win Over Ghana

In his first game as the temporary coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George guided the Nigerian team to an exciting 2-1 win against their long-time rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, in a friendly match held in Morocco yesterday. For Finidi, who hopes to become the permanent head coach of the Super Eagles, this game was a great chance to show what he can do. With his experience as an assistant coach and his deep knowledge of how teams work, he wanted to impress the fans and everyone involved.

The Super Eagles’ victory over the Black Stars after 18 years was a strong statement. Even though it was just a friendly match, the Super Eagles played with determination, defending well and stopping the Ghanaian team’s attacks in the first half. Without their usual strikers like Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Taiwo Awoniyi, Cyriel Dessers stepped up to play as the number 9 for the Eagles.

The 29-year-old, who hadn’t played for the national team since 2022 de- spite doing well at his club Glasgow Rangers, scored the first goal for the Super Eagles from a penalty in the 38th minute. Although Nigeria took the lead, Ghana, who had won twice and drawn twice in their last four matches against the Super Eagles, kept pushing until halftime.

In the second half, the Super Eagles, missing their vice-captain and star player William Troost-Ekong due to injury, tried to control the game against a strong Ghanaian team. But even with Nigeria ahead by one goal, the Black Stars kept attacking.

The game changed when Ghana’s Jerome Opoku got a red card in the 56th minute, leaving them with ten players. Despite this setback, Ghana stayed organized and kept putting pressure on the Super Eagles until their player, Benjamin Tanimu, got injured in the 76th minute. Soon after Tanimu left the game, substitute Ademola Lookman scored another goal for the Super Eagles in the 84th minute. But Ghana managed to score a penalty through Jordan Ayew in the 95th minute, making the end of the match very tense.