Finds Out Which African Country Celebrates New Year First

As the world counts down to the start of 2025 with excitement and a lot of possibilities, many are curious about which African countries will be the first to welcome the New Year. However, the answer lies in the diverse time zones across the continent.

New Year is one of the most exciting holidays in the world, as people across the globe celebrate in anticipation.

As people around the world are bidding goodbye to 2024 and welcoming 2025 with new hope, renewed strength, happiness and a fresh start, not everybody is ringing in the New Year at the same time in Africa.

This is due to the fact that not all countries of the world celebrate New Year at the same time.

In this short but powerful write-up, New Telegraph will provide answers to all your enquiries as we take time to list out the first and last countries across Africa to ring in the New Year.

Which African Country Celebrates New Year First

New Telegraph recalls that the tradition of celebrating the New Year dates back to ancient Rome, where it was initially observed on March 1.

However, with the introduction of the solar-based calendar in 46 BCE, January 1 became the official start of the year.

This practice spread throughout the Roman Empire and was later adopted globally with the introduction of the Gregorian calendar in 1582.

Therefore, Mauritius and Seychelles located in Eastern Africa, will be among the first countries to cross into 2025, celebrating the start of the New Year at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania, Madagascar, Uganda, Eritrea, Djibouti, Comoros, and parts of South Africa will celebrate the New Year at 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Countries such as Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Angola, Chad, Central Africa Republic, Gabon, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Niger Republic, and regions of DR Congo will celebrate the New Year at 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Ivory Coast, Burkina-Faso, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Togo, Liberia, Mali, Guinea, Mauritania, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Sao Tome and Principe will follow at 00:00 GMT on Wednesday.



While Cabo Verde will be the last African country to celebrate the New Year, at 01:00 GMT on Wednesday.

As Africa and the world prepare to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025, the sequential festivities across time zones serve as a reminder of our shared humanity and the universal hope for a brighter future.

Are you excited to ring in the New Year 2023? Keep your head and hopes high as we all get ready to welcome another new year, that would bring peace and prosperity for everyone. I wish you all a prosperous Happy New Year 2025!

