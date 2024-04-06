Finding True Love As Celebrity Is Hard – Laide Bakare

Popular Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare has opened up on the challenges women in her field pass through in finding true love.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, Laide Bakare discussed her personal and professional struggles, pointing out that it might be difficult for a renowned person to discern, properly, who is sincere about their intentions.

She further lamented the fact that, occasionally, guys express interest in her more because of her celebrity than because of her true nature.

Laide Bakare said; “As an actress, producer and director, my primary challenge has to do with navigating relationships and finding true love.

“Sometimes, people are attracted to my status and my profession, rather than the essence of who I am. Distinguishing genuine connections from those based on fame is often a delicate task.”

Speaking on her decision to venture into acting, she said; “I was inspired by broadcasters, as well as the deep love I had for journalism. I initially aspired to study Mass Communication, but fate steered me towards Theatre Arts. The twist, though unexpected, turned out to be serendipitous. “Studying Theatre Arts not only broadened my perspective on storytelling and communication, it also ignited a fervour for the entertainment industry. “The vibrant and diverse experiences I had at the University of Ibadan became the stepping stone for my professional journey. “Now, as I navigate the dynamic field of the entertainment industry, I appreciate how that unconventional path has enriched my skills, offering a unique blend of creativity and communication that defines my roles in this exciting industry.”