Finding Nina Premieres On Prime Video: A Poignant Tale Of Love, Memory, Rediscovery

Finding Nina, the newest film from Nigeria’s dynamic storytellers, premieres on Prime Video, offering a tender and visually stunning exploration of love, memory, and self-discovery through the lens of Northern Nigerian culture.

At the heart of this deeply emotional film is Jabir (JB), a celebrated travel photographer disconnected from his roots. A chance encounter during a return trip to Northern Nigeria reignites his passion; not just for storytelling, but for love, memory, and self-discovery.

Haunted by the image of Nina, his childhood love, JB embarks on a quest that blends photography, folklore, and emotional reckoning.

Through dreamlike sequences inspired by Hausa folklore, JB’s search for Nina becomes more than a romantic quest, it forces him to confront his own fears, unresolved wounds, and his fractured understanding of love and identity.

Set against the backdrop of Nigeria’s northern beauty, Finding Nina paints a visually rich portrait of a man rediscovering his identity, told through intimate moments, dreamlike sequences, and the everyday poetry of culture.

“Finding Nina is not just a film, it’s an emotional and visual journey into the heart of the North and into the struggles we all face in reconnecting with our past,” said Famous Odion Iraoya.

From sweeping landscapes to intimate character moments, Finding Nina blends culture, romance, and folklore in a way that feels uniquely Nigerian and universally resonant.