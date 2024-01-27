Finding Lasting Solution to Exploitation in Niger Delta

Mankind is divided into rich and poor, into property owners and exploited; and to abstract oneself from this fundamental division; and from the antagonism between poor and rich means abstracting oneself from fundamental facts. The revolution is a dictatorship of the exploited against the exploiters. The above quote aptly describes what is happening in the Niger Delta area of Nigeria. Oil was discovered in Nigeria in 1956 at Oloibiri in the Niger Delta after half a century of exploration. The discovery was made by Shell-BP, at the time the sole concessionaire. Nigeria joined the ranks of oil producers in 1958 when its first oil field came on stream producing 5,100 bpd. After 1960, exploration rights in onshore and offshore areas adjoining the Niger Delta were extended to other foreign companies.

In 1965 the EA field was discovered by Shell in shallow water southeast of Warri. In 1970, the end of the Biafran war coincided with the rise in the world oil price, and Nigeria was able to reap instant riches from its oil production. Nigeria joined the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 1971 and established the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) in 1977, a state owned and controlled company which is a major player in both the upstream and downstream sectors. Following the discovery of crude oil by Shell D’Arcy Petroleum, pioneer production began in 1958 from the company’s oil field in Oloibiri in the Eastern Niger Delta. Petroleum production and export play a dominant role in Nigeria’s economy and account for about 90% of her gross earnings.

But today, it appears the people of Ogoniland have been left to carry their cross despite what God has blessed them with. Their story is like that of grace to grass as the oil companies in operating in the region have done little or nothing to pay the people back for the devastation of their land. For the people of the region, the announcement by Shell Petroleum that it was selling its onshore asset to a consortium was not just a bad news, it is as if the people are being wounded more than it has happened to them in the past. We, the people of Ogoniland view this as “backdoor sale and caveat emporium and buy at your own risk of its onshore activities,” they should know that Ogoni Oil is not for sale or transfer. Let it be noted that Shell has much issues yet to be resolved in Ogoni towns and villages.

Nigeria is a sovereign nation and Shell asking the President to approve such a deal amounts to Shell asking the President to do its bidding at the expense of Nigerians is unacceptable. Shell cannot sell Ogoni Oil, particularly OML 11 because Ogoni Oil is not for sale or transfer. It is time Shell takes absolute responsibility for its neglect and negligence of crisis-crossing and using sub standard and outdated corrosive pipes and equipment in Ogoniland. After 100 years of oil prospecting, Shell and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) now wants to pass the buck to others, this is not acceptable. It is laughable to note that a tenant in the Niger Delta Region, the Royal Dutch Shell, which we evicted from our land based on over 30 years of deception, is deceiving members of the public on the oil it doesn’t have and will never have.

We believe that It is time the Royal Dutch Shell wakes up from its commercial, marketing and so-called globalisation to sell what it doesn’t have, it will not happen. Selling Shell Oil’s onshore activities wouldn’t only lead to antitrust, but would lead to petroleum price hike that crushed that has since crushed the nation’s fragile economy due to years of mismanagement of the sector. Indeed, almost all the previous administrations in the country have done little or nothing to develop Ogoniland in Rivers State, and the people of the state have been suffering deprivation owing to oil spillage and total neglect. The people of Ogoniland have suffered the devastation of their ecosystems and land, and the planned sale of Shell should not eliminate the need for the company to compensate the people of Ogoniland for the years of devastation they suffered from the company.

The devastation of Ogoniland should not be allowed to continue unabated so that the situation will not get out of hand. We are calling on the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make life better for our people. There is no way life would continue the way it is in the area at the moment. Our people deserve the best at this material time and we will not allow the degradation in the land to continue unending. We demand an end to the suffering of our people so that they can live a normal life like other Nigerians, especially at this period that Nigerians are battling with serious economic crisis. We are calling on the FG to declare a state of climate and health emergency in Ogoniland in conjunction with the United Nations so as to give adequate attention to the radioactive outbreak as well as hire international firms with professional experience and technical know-how to contain this misery.

There is no doubt that President Bola Tinubu will rise to the occasion and improve the lives of the people of Ogoniland as a true democrat and a listening leader. This is a task that we believe can be achieved with the resources at the disposal of the Federal Government. Recall that Shell recently agreed to dispose of Nigerian business for $1.3bn after 68 years. Shell agreed to sell its onshore oil production business in Nigeria following a flood of other international groups seeking to withdraw from the country’s Niger Delta region. We demand referendum whether it is safe or not safe for oil resumption in Ogoniland.

•Pius Barikpoa Nwinee is the President of National Union of Ogoni Students, NOUS, Int’l USA.