Find Somtochukwu’s Killers, Family Begs FG

Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s family yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to order law enforcement agencies to find the killers of their daughter.

The ARISE News anchor and reporter died in the early hours of Monday when armed robbers raided her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The family made the appeal when a delegation from the ARISE Media Group led by Deputy Managing Director Bayo Awosemo paid a condolence visit to the Maduagwu family in Port Harcourt.

Spokesman for the family Obi Maduagwu described Somtochukwu’s killing as “senseless, cruel, and deeply painful”. “We appreciate the solidarity shown by ARISE News, but we also demand justice. Those who did this must be found and brought to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

ARISE News Director of Corporate Services Chris Isiguzo praised the deceased’s remarkable work ethic, strong values, and dedication to journalism.

The Congress of African Journalists President shared an emotional recollection of his last moment with Somtochukwu, popularly called Sommie.

He said: “We were together in the office on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, before she went on air to present her programme, we exchanged pleasantries as always.

“Who could have imagined that hours later, we’d be talking about her in the past tense? “We are heartbroken, but we cannot question God. Her voice may be silent, but her legacy will endure.