Find MohBad’s Killers, Sam Larry Urges Police

Samson Balogun, better known as Sam Larry, an associate of Naira Marley has called on the government at all levels to find the killers of MohBad.

Before the demise of MohBad, Sam Larry was seen on several occasions, harassing the late singer and interrupting his video shoot with a Nigerian singer, Zlatan.

Sam Larry, on Friday, September 15 took to his Instagram page to debunk the allegations of him having a hand in Mohbad’s death from his hideout.

However, Nigerians responded to his video, saying if he wasn’t responsible, he should come out to the Nigerian police to defend himself and tell them what he knows, but Sam Larry choose to remain in his hideout.

In a new post on his IG, Sam Larry shared another video accusing a group of people he knows best of paying media outlets to damage his reputation.

He added that because his passport had been distributed to various locations, his travel had been put on hold.

In the trending viral video, Sam Larry who spoke in Yoruba, claimed he was not responsible for the allegations.

He said, “I’m not the one that killed Mohbad so why are you paying the media to spoil my name? To be Sending my passport up and down? What did i do? Whoever is responsible for this will reap the fruit of their actions.

“As for Mohbad, may God bless him in heaven and may he rest in peace. Whoever is at the bottom of this matter God will catch them.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian government for their hard work in the investigation into Mohbad’s death. They should help us found out what killed him (help us find out how he died).

“Whoever is now found to be guilty, they should be punished accordingly. “I can’t be the one to kill Mohbad o, there’s nothing he has done to me that would warrant death, why would I want to kill someone? Anybody who kills someone would also be killed by God’s grace. May Mohbad rest in peace and may God console his family.”

See his video below: