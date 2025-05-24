Finchglow’s Partnership Plus Connect Promotes Shared Prosperity

Share

…spotlights innovation, technologies, partnership

Finchglow Travels, Nigeria’s leading travel consolidator showed its strength as the country leading travel group, with the successful hosting of its Partnership Plus Connect initiative, which held recently in Lagos, with the theme; Navigating Travel Industry Shifts. It was the 13th edition of the event and the second live gathering, with the first live event held last year in Abuja.

It was an occasion for the Group and its various trade affiliates and partners, including airlines, travel agencies, industry stakeholders and professionals, to share ideas and knowledge of the business, new trends, strategic partnerships and network, with the aim of promoting shared prosperity by equipping the attendees with various tools and ideas that would ensure business prosperity and profit maximisation.

Some of these points were noted by the Managing Director of the Group, Mr Ezekiel Ikoun, who noted that the essence of the Partner Plus Connect initiative by Finchglow Travels is not only to network but to equip its partners and affiliates with the right knowledge, skills, tools and encourage strategic alliances that would lead to business sustainability and profit maximisation.

Winifred Eze kick started the first session of the day with the introduction of the programme. She emphasised on the focus of the initiative and what it is designed to achieve, stating that it is a forum created, ‘‘to promote interaction with our partners, affiliates, share knowledge and equip them with the right tools and skills that would lead to maximisation of business and profitability.’’

This was followed by stimulating, insightful and informative presentations by some of the airlines and service providers. Sales Specialist, Lagos Mainland of Sabre, Mr Oladapo Benjamin, presented what one could described as the A-Z of transacting business with Sabre, one of the leading travel solution providers in the travel industry, with reach across West and Central Africa regions.

He spotlighted the various solutions on offer by the firm and how industry players can take advantage of these solutions, with the endgame being maximising their business and capacity for profitability.

The sales specialist also stressed on the need for training, disclosing the various training opportunities offered by Sabre. The training, he said is quite important as the firm offers international certification that is globally recognised and put the trainees ahead of others.

While the Team Lead, Sales and Business Development, Air Peace, Adekunle Aileru spoke extensively on the airline’s offerings, expansion plans, contributions to the development of the aviation industry and national economy, as well as the benefits accruing to all its partners.

Thereafter, Oluchi Nwosu, of Emirates, Sales Team Lead, Delta Airlines, Ifeyinwa Omoleme; and Account Manager, United Airlines, Shammah Osih took turns to make presentations on their respective airline’s services and the various benefits that the trade partners can drive dealing with them through Finchglow, which they all acknowledged have kept them in business through the existing mutual partnerships between them that have seen their numbers increase year-on-year.

The final session of the day was the panel session moderated by Blessing Ehiagbe, with Abiola Bakare, Adenike Omotehinse and John Oguzte, all of Finchglow Travels, as speakers. The theme of the session, Navigating Travel Industry Shifts, attracted their attention as they shared ideas on a number of issues affecting the trade and emerging trends to watch out for.

Some of the noted areas highlighted include; how best to tackle the issue of Agency Debit Memos (ADM), the integration of Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, investment in digital transformation of travel operations, understanding the travellers, environmental sustainability and eco-travels.

Also spotlighted was the importance of risk management by evolving a robust risk solution that include risk mapping and risk register, business sustainability, building strategic partnerships, and focusing on end-end travel management.

Also featured at the gathering was opportunity for feedback that allowed a number of the trade partners and affiliates to share some of the challenges with Finchglow Travels and the airlines, with both Finchglow and the airlines taking those challenges and criticisms in good faith, and promises to improve on their products and services, in order to ensure mutual benefits for everyone involved in the business.

Awards were also presented by Finchglow Travels to some of its trade partners and affiliates, with Travellers Haven, Elvacation Travels, Credit Travel named as top performing trade partners while Vegcliff Travels went home with the award of Decade of Excellence.

