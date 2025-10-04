Finchglow Travels, Stakeholders Harp On Growth At PPC Live

Against the backdrop of foreign-ex change volatility, rising ticket pric es, and shifting traveller behaviour, — Finchglow Travels, Nigeria’s leading travel consolidator, brought together leading airlines, travel agencies, and trade partners in Port Harcourt for PartnerPlus Connect (PPC) Live, a high-impact forum designed to spark innovation, share practical tools, and accelerate recovery across Nigeria’s travel industry. The Port Harcourt edition buzzed with energy as airlines, travel agencies, and trade partners tackled the big question: how to stay profitable and relevant while demand remains fragile. Conversations moved from candid debates on forex pressures to bold ideas for diversifying revenue streams, showing that PartnerPlus Connect Live is driven by actionable solutions with dialogue as the catalyst. “Our goal is to create a platform where airlines and agencies can exchange ideas, confront realities, and leave with solutions they can apply immediately,” said Mr Ezekiel Ikotun, Managing Director of Finchglow Travels.

“This goes beyond ticket sales, it’s a call for resilience and smarter growth across the entire travel value chain,” he added. Speakers and participants stressed the need for bold, collaborative thinking as Nigeria’s aviation sector strives for a comprehensive post-pandemic recovery. Travel agents expressed concerns over depressed consumer demand, while airlines and consolidators explored ways to mitigate the impact of rising costs and currency pressures on customers.

“Forex volatility and high fares have redefined the market. PPC Live gives us the space to listen to partners, understand their pain points, and co-create practical strategies, whether through innovative fare classes, technology, or operational support,” disclosed Mr Abiola Bakare, B2B Manager at Finchglow Travels. Finchglow Travels and partner to global and regional airlines, has long advocated for diversification beyond ticketing. At PPC Live, participants examined emerging opportunities in humanitarian, diplomatic, and marine fares; value-added digital services; and data-driven distribution channels initiatives aimed at strengthening agency margins and enhancing customer experience.

By hosting PPC Live in Port Harcourt, Finchglow reinforced its commitment to supporting travel businesses beyond Nigeria’s commercial capital. The company continues to champion capacity-building and innovative partnerships that elevate service standards and drive economic growth across the regions. “Events like these are about building an ecosystem. When agencies grow stronger, airlines perform better, and travellers ultimately benefit. That’s how we all win,” explained Ikotun. PartnerPlus Connect Live has quickly become a key industry touchpoint. The next edition is scheduled to be held in