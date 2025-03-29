Finchglow Travels clinches Top Agency Award from Air France-KLM-Delta

Share

Finchglow Travels, a prominent Nigerian travel consolidator, has been honoured with the Agency of the Year in the Platinum Category Award, alongside a Certificate of Appreciation, at the recent Air France-KLM-Delta Celebration in Lagos, reports Newsbulletin.

The recognition reaffirms Finchglow Travels’ sustained performance and its significant contributions to travel sales and industry partnerships, as confirmed by Temilade Adu, Public Relations Manager, Finchglow Holdings

Olumide Owolabi, Country Sales Manager for Air France-KLM, acknowledged Finchglow Travels’ consistent excellence and its role in the airline’s success in Nigeria, reiterating the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

The Managing Director of Finchglow Travels, Mr. Ezekiel Ikotun stressed the award as a reflection of the company’s dedication to innovation, service excellence, and industry collaboration, noting the importance of their partnership with Air France-KLM-Delta in providing seamless travel experiences.

Head of Corporate Sales at Finchglow Travels, Aderinsola Desalu, attributed the award to the team’s dedication and expertise, reinforcing their commitment to delivering tailored travel solutions and strengthening industry partnerships.

The award precedes the live edition of PartnerPlus Connect in Lagos, an event designed to address evolving industry trends, challenges, and opportunities, with the theme; Navigating Travel Industry Shifts.

This event will bring together key stakeholders to explore strategies for adaptation and growth in the dynamic travel landscape, covering topics from changing consumer behaviours to airline innovations and the pivotal role of partnerships.

