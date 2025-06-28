Finchglow Travels Celebrates 19th Anniversary With Strategic Shift

Focuses on rebuilding from within for a new era in travel

Finchglow Travels, Nigeria’s leading travel consolidator, is commemorating 19 years of redefining the nation’s travel landscape with a renewed focus on strategic growth, people development, and purposeful innovation.

Rather than host a conventional celebration, the company signalled a new era with Summer90 Plus: Power Up and Shine, a dynamic three-day internal workshop designed to realign its workforce, reinforce core values, and reposition the business to thrive in an increasingly competitive travel ecosystem.

“This anniversary marks a strategic inflection point for Finchglow Travels,’’ said Mr Ezekiel Ikotun, Managing Director, Finchglow Travels. “The travel industry is evolving fast, and our response is to evolve faster from the inside out. We are making deliberate investments in people, processes, and platforms to lead the next phase of growth,” he added.

The workshop brought together employees from across Nigeria to engage with the latest industry trends, unpack technological shifts, and strengthen service delivery. It reflects a growing belief at Finchglow Travels: transformation must begin internally to deliver external excellence.

“Our people remain our greatest asset. We’re investing in upskilling, data, automation, and forward-looking technologies like AI to ensure we stay ahead not just operationally, but intellectually and strategically. We understand that a team aligned in purpose is a competitive advantage in itself,” he said.

Speaking to the broader aviation sector, Ikotun noted, “The industry is progressing albeit unevenly. At Finchglow, we’re helping drive that progress through capacity development, tech-forward strategies, and a push for stronger data intelligence across the ecosystem. The future will belong to those who can blend service excellence with smart, scalable infrastructure.”

As the travel and tourism sector adjusts to global shifts, Finchglow Travels is positioning itself not only as a player but as a purposeful force shaping what comes next.