Finchglow Holidays, Ethiopian Airlines Unveil Ethiopia Travel And Tourism Experience

Finchglow Holidays, Nigeria’s leading name in curated travel and tour experiences, has announced a strategic partnership with Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian Holidays to broaden travel opportunities to Ethiopia.

Through this collaboration, Nigerian travellers can now enjoy a rich selection of expertly curated tour packages that celebrate Ethiopia’s cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cities all paired with the added convenience of in-country visa facilitation.

More than just convenience, the partnership aims to deepen aviation and tourism links between Nigeria and Ethiopia, stimulate tourism flows, boost trade opportunities, and strengthen bilateral economic relations between the two nations.

Speaking on this exciting development, Oluwaseun Afolabi, Head of Business, Finchglow Holidays, said: “Nigerians are now looking for hidden gems, moving away from the regular travel destinations, and Ethiopia offers some of the most captivating yet underexplored experiences on the continent.

‘‘Through this partnership, we are not only opening doors to these hidden tourist treasures but also fostering deeper cultural exchange between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

‘‘By offering thoughtfully curated tour packages alongside streamlined visa processing, we are removing barriers, enhancing access, and showcasing Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage and diverse tourism to the Nigerian market.”

Firiehiwot Mekonnen, Area Manager, Ethiopian Airlines, stated; “Nigeria is one of our most important markets in Africa, and this collaboration with Finchglow Holidays will further strengthen that relationship.’’

According to her, the airline wants travellers to truly experience Ethiopia, not just as a quick stopover or a night’s stay, but as a destination worth exploring in depth.

She said: “From our UNESCO heritage sites to breathtaking landscapes, Ethiopia offers a rich culture and remarkable attractions that deserve time and immersion. The Ethiopian government is also deeply committed to sustainability, investing in eco-friendly lodges and responsible tourism infrastructure.

‘‘We’ve signed two MOUs: One with Ethiopian Holidays as the DMC for Finchglow Holidays to provide packages, land excursions, and flights; and another between Ethiopia and Finchglow Holidays to make the visa process easier.”

Emphasising the broader industry impact, Group Managing Director, Finchglow Holdings, Bankole Bernard, noted; “This partnership solidifies Finchglow Holidays’ position as Nigeria’s leading tour operator and reflects our unwavering commitment to driving innovation in the travel and tourism sector.

‘‘By joining forces with Ethiopian Holidays, we are delivering fresh, world-class experiences to our clients while contributing meaningfully to the growth and competitiveness of Africa’s aviation ecosystem.”

This strategic alliance between Finchglow Holidays and Ethiopian Airlines indicates a bold step toward redefining African travel. By pairing world-class tour operations with seamless visa facilitation, the two brands are not only opening Ethiopia’s doors wider to Nigerian travellers but also setting a precedent for how African destinations can be marketed, accessed, and experienced.