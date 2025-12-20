Finchglow Holdings Recounts Successes, Seeks Shared Prosperity

…to leverage innovation, technology

It was an impressive event put together by the management of Finchglow Holdings Limited recently in appreciation of the media as part of it end of year activities.

It turned out to be more than just a meet and greet event as it afforded the management of the Group the opportunity to share its journey in the outgoing year, talking of its successes, the challenges and milestones recorded.

And of course, with a preview of 2026; with a commitment to building on the successes of 2025 to record new and unimagined heights; leveraging on innovation and technology, to produced a shared prosperity for both the Group and the industry as well as the country.

Under Finchglow Holdings Limited are; FCM; Finchglow Holidays; Finch- glow Travels; Finchglow Nigeria Limited; TravelDen; Lagos Aviation Academy and Finchglow Global. Heads of each of the subsidiary, with the Group Managing Director, Bankole Bernard, took time to brief on their activities for 2025 and the prospects for 2026.

Lagos Aviation Academy: Breaking new grounds

The Chief Cabin Crew Instructor and Quality Manager, Hakeem Lawal, took the audience through a number of successes recorded in the year, disclosing among others that the academy has made huge impact and has become the most sought after by prospective students and professionals while its products are also sought after and respected in the industry because of the value and professionalism that they bring to the table.

For an elated Bernard, the academy is the path of growth trajectory envisaged for it because it came to fill a void in the ecosystem and it will, going forward, continue to do so by breaking new grounds and creating opportunities for the people and industry to be equipped with the right manpower.

As part of this holistic vision, he disclosed that the flight school of the Group, would come alive in 2026, as the ground- work for its take-off is being perfected as the necessary approvals and partnerships are being sealed. Two partners are already onboard for the flight school that would be located in the Southern part of the country. One of the partners is foreign-based with the other partner local.

TravelDen: Global network in view

For the Managing Director of TravelDen, Olugbenga Onitilo, an Online Travel Agency, 2025, was an interesting year, with the company recording modest successes.

Onitilo described it as a critical milestone achievement. In 2026, he said the vision is to leverage the digital platform through technology, to become a global network.

According to him, the company, which has done well in terms of its business, is looking to be a global player in order to attract global attention and investments. ‘‘It has done significantly well in terms of the business. We want to be a front leader in OTA.’’

FCM Nigeria: 2026 will be game changer

With a continuous improving customer base, the Head of Business, FCM Nigeria, Ayodele Abiola, noted that 2026 would be quite an eventful one, as it will be a game changer for the company and the industry, as it looks to be the leader in corporate travel through the use of technology and innovation.

Having in its kitty the largest and biggest corporate travel account, Bernard noted that it is not a mean feat but a great privilege that the company holds dearly and will continue to build on its successes.

He also disclosed that running this corporate account has exposed the company to new experiences from which it has learnt a lot. ‘‘It is a testament to the work that we do,’’ he said, stressing the importance of partnership, which he said the compa- ny will continue to explore in the coming years.

Finchglow Holidays: Sights on regional, global markets

For the Head of Business, Finchglow Holidays, Oluwaseun Afolabi, 2025 has been a fruitful year for the company, whose key milestone has been leveraging its partnerships.

One of such is that of the partnership with Ethiopian Airlines by handling visa procurement for Nigerians travelling to Ethiopia, with a success rate of over 95 per cent.

Another milestone is the success on the domestic scene, with the establishment of a travel club and building a growing community of young adults who are eager to see and travel Nigeria with a different mindset and eye. In 2026, Afolabi stated that domestic tourism would take centre stage, with sights on both regional and global markets.

Bernard: Shared prosperity is our focus

Bernard in giving an overview assessment of the Group, noted that the most pivotal drive for the Group is creating shared prosperity for everyone in the ecosystem.

This, he said is done by championing opportunities in the market space. He said the Group remained focused on its core mandate and would continue to explore every available opportunity in the ecosystem to create value proposition that benefits everyone.

According to him, ‘‘we don’t see challenges, but opportunities. We look beyond those challenges to explore the opportunities.’’ It is this singlemindedness of exploring opportunities that has made Finchglow Global to plug into the cargo space, where it is presently making an inroad. It is set to create a thriving cargo business that is well structured and aligned with the international market for the country.