‘Financing, stronger policies needed to tackle malnutrition’

Africa’s children are paying a huge price for malnutrition, a high-level round table convened by the African Union and African Leaders for Nutrition Champion heard Friday evening. Some 86 million children below five face various forms of malnutrition, 63 million are stunted, 10 million are overweight and three million are wasted – that is they have low weight for their height. Heads of state and government, vice presidents, ministers and heads of development and partner organizations said this posed enormous development challenges for Africa.

They were attending on Friday a headlining event termed, “African Union high-level round table: Addressing Malnutrition, Catalysing Africa’s Transformation through Enhanced Multi-sectoral Investments” on the sidelines of the 37thOrdinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa. Speaking on behalf of King Letsie III of Lesotho, the Kingdom’s Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, National Security, and Environment Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane called on African Union Member States to present policy and programme solutions for scaling up nutrition through multisector investments.