Financially Vulnerable Nigerians To Get Enhanced Protection From AIICO

AIICO Insurance Plc has officially launched its groundbreaking product, AIICO All-in-One Financial Protection, a bundled insurance solution designed to address the longstanding financial vulnerabilities faced by Nigeria’s smallholder farmers, rural families, and underserved populations.

The unveiling took place in Lagos, following an extensive countrywide engagement tour across Ibadan, Kano, and Calabar. For decades, millions of hardworking Nigerians in the informal sector; market traders, smallholder farmers, artisans, transporters, and micro-entrepreneurs have remained exposed to huge financial shocks.

A single illness, accident or emergency can erode years of savings, destabilise households, and push families deeper into poverty. Without structured retirement support, many also face the risk of hardship after their active working years. AIICO’s All-in-One Financial Protection is a direct response to these socioeconomic realities.

Supported by AIICO’s international partners, LeapFrog Investments (UK) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), the solution brings together three essential covers in one accessible, affordable package: Personal Accident Insurance – Provides compensation for accidental injury, permanent disability, or death.

Hospital Encashment – Offers cash benefits during hospital admission to help families manage medical and daily living expenses. Deferred Annuity – A long-term retirement savings plan enabling low-income earners to build a financial cushion for the future.

Premiums have been intentionally structured to be affordable for low-income earners, with annual rates starting from N800 for Personal Accident and N5,000 for Hospital Encashment. Deferred Annuity contributions remain flexible and are determined by the customer’s age, selected annuity level, gender, and preferred commencement date.

Ahead of the product launch, AIICO undertook market engagements and awareness campaigns across key agricultural regions – Ibadan (Southwest), Kano (North-Central), and Calabar (South-South).

The company met with traditional rulers, community leaders, farmer associations, aggregators, cooperatives, and rural households, introducing the product and capturing real-time feedback. The reception was overwhelmingly positive, with admiration expressed for AIICO’s deliberate effort to bring insurance education and financial protection closer to the people.

Stakeholders highlighted the importance of simple, affordable solutions, especially offerings that cover health emergencies, accidents, and provide a pathway to retirement security.

Speaking at the launch, AIICO’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding insurance penetration and strengthening financial inclusion across Nigeria.