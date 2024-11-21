Financial Misappropriation Allegations Against Me Fabricated – Okowa

Share

Former Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said the allegations of N1.3 trillion financial misappropriation against him were fabricated for obvious political reasons.

Okowa stated this when he received on a solidarity visit, the Delta North Forum of Presidents-General led by Prince Igwe Nzekwe at his residence in Asaba.

According to him, there has been a lot of misinformation, particularly exaggerated claims concerning financial matters. As I said earlier, it will be someone to take as much as N16 billion monthly for over 96 months to be able to take the alleged N1.3 trillion.

“This narrative is misleading and unfortunate, as such figures have no basis in reality. Politicians were behind this, spreading fabricated stories, which some sections of the press amplified.

“However, today, I am proud to say that by the grace of God and the support of our people, we have implemented reforms that have stabilized the system,’ he said.

The former governor said the reforms he brought to the state’s higher education system were yielding results with no fewer than 30,000 students admitted in the three new universities established during his tenure.

He said, “When I first received criticism over the decision to establish three new universities, some questioned the rationale. Let me make this clear: our decision was based on fairness and the desire to improve access to quality education across the state.

“We upgraded institutions strategically: The University in Abraka, located in Delta Central. The University in Ozoro, serves Delta South and the University in Agbor, represents Delta North.

“Each choice was based on student population and the institution’s capacity for academic excellence. Additionally, Asaba, as our state capital, continues to benefit from significant investments in higher education.

“This approach ensures that all regions are represented and that our youth can access education without unnecessary hardship.”

He called on Deltans to continue to support Governor Sheriff Oborevwori by uniting and living peacefully with one another for the overall growth and development of the state.

“I want to emphasize the importance of unity. Delta State comprises three senatorial districts – Delta North, Delta Central and Delta South.

“Together, we must strive to maintain harmony and foster a shared vision for development because a united Delta is stronger and better positioned to achieve peace and prosperity.

“As custodians of the people’s trust, I call on traditional leaders, community stakeholders, and all Deltans to continue working together for the good of our state. Collaboration remains our strongest asset in building a thriving Delta State.

“Today, I proudly stand before you, thankful for what we have achieved together. By God’s grace and the commitment of our people, we will continue to progress. Let us remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and growth for our dear state.”

Earlier, Prince Nzekwe had thanked the former governor for institutionalising the office of Presidents-General and for his support to the forum throughout his tenure in office.

The forum expressed solidarity with Okowa over his recent encounter with the EFCC, assuring that they were with him in solidarity and prayers.

