Financial Malpractices Not Only Illegal But Disservice To Nigeria – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described tax evasion, submission of false declarations, and other financial malpractices as not only illegal but a grave disservice to Nigeria.

The Commission’s Acting Zonal Director, Kano Zonal Directorate, Sa’ad Hanafi, stated this during a one-day sensitization workshop jointly organized by the EFCC, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA) to promote trade compliance and adherence to legal regulations.

Hanafi said such illegal trade practices deprive the nation of critical resources needed for infrastructure development and social services.

He explained that the Commission, in collaboration with sister agencies, is deploying intelligence and technology to eliminate such practices. He described the workshop as a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening compliance and promoting economic integrity.

According to him, “Today’s event, jointly organized by the EFCC, KACCIMA, and the NCS, stands as a powerful testament to our shared resolve to foster a more transparent, compliant, and prosperous economic environment in Kano and Nigeria at large.

“The theme of our workshop, ‘Enhancing Trade Compliance and Adherence to Legal Regulations: The Critical Role of Law Enforcement Agencies and Chambers of Commerce in Trade Facilitation and Enforcing Legal Tax Regulations,’ is not merely a topic for discussion; it is a call to action. Kano, the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria, thrives on trade. However, the full potential of this vibrant commerce can only be unlocked in an ecosystem built on integrity, the rule of law, and seamless adherence to regulations.

“Law enforcement agencies like the EFCC and NCS are often perceived primarily through the lens of enforcement and prosecution. While that is part of our mandate, our ultimate goal is prevention. We are here to protect the integrity of our financial system, safeguard the economy from illicit financial flows and trade malpractices, and ensure that every citizen and corporate entity fulfils their legal obligations, including tax payments.

“Compliance is not a burden but a strategic advantage. It builds corporate integrity, enhances brand reputation, and guarantees the long-term sustainability of enterprises. Tax evasion, false declarations, and other financial malpractices are not just illegal; they rob our nation of the resources needed for critical infrastructure and social services. The EFCC, in collaboration with sister agencies, is deploying intelligence and technology to track and disrupt these schemes.”

Hanafi further commended the role of the Chamber of Commerce, describing it as the “voice of business and advocate for a conducive environment for trade and investment.”

He added that the workshop represented “a strategic alignment” between the Chamber and law enforcement agencies — a partnership crucial to building sustainable economic development.

On her part, the Zonal Coordinator of the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone B, Nsikan Umoh, noted that under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, the Service has deployed advanced technology — including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, and Trade Facilitation tools such as the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programme, Time Release Studies (TRS), and the Overtime Cargo Clearance System, to enhance predictability and transparency in Customs operations.

She lauded the collaboration between agencies, describing the theme of the workshop as apt, timely, and in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for sustainable economic prosperity.

Earlier, the President of KACCIMA, Usman Darma, reaffirmed the Chamber’s readiness to collaborate with enforcement agencies, particularly in educating members and promoting compliance with trade regulations.