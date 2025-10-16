‘Financial Literacy Key In Today’s Complex, Evolving Economy’

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that it firmly believes that financial literacy is not merely an academic subject but a life skill, and indeed, a survival tool in today’s complex and rapidly evolving economy.

Director General of the SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, stated this at the handing over ceremony of the reviewed National Univeristies Commission’s (NUC) Curriculum on Securities and Investment Management (SIM) by the SEC appointed Committee of Experts (drawn from the capital market and academia) in Abuja, yesterday.

Agama said the important engagement signified not only institutional collaboration, but also the collective resolve to build a foundation for sustainable financial empowerment in Nigeria.

According to him, “our gathering today goes beyond policy harmonisation or curriculum design. It is about shaping the financial mindset of future generations, equipping young Nigerians with the tools to make informed choices and contribute meaningfully to our development.

“Financial literacy determines how individuals earn, save, invest, and build wealth. It also influences how they engage with the financial system, ensuring they are not left behind in an increasingly digital and knowledge-driven economy.”

He said this was why SEC remains deeply committed to embedding financial inclusion as a cornerstone of national development, beginning with education, where knowledge and values are first formed. The SEC DG disclosed that the collaboration with the National Universities Commission (NUC) represents a strategic leap forward; a deliberate and forward-looking effort to integrate financial education into Nigeria’s national curriculum from the primary through to the secondary levels.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, disclosed that the Committee was tasked with reviewing and expanding the existing curriculum to reflect these developments with a view to making appropriate recommendations to the NUC that ensure that Nigerian universities are not only aligned with global trends, but are also equipping students with the knowledge and competencies required to thrive in a modern capital market environment.

He said another equally important mandate of the Committee was to design and recommend to the NUC, a Basic Course in Capital Market Studies to be taken by all firstyear students across Nigerian universities. This initiative is inspired by the recognition that awareness and understanding of the capital market remain relatively low, especially among young Nigerians.

“By introducing this foundational course, we aim to promote early exposure, foster capital market literacy, and ultimately deepen financial inclusion — key pillars of the SEC’s developmental mandate,” he said. Prof Uwaleke said the Committee’s work was guided by a strong sense of purpose and collaboration.

The Committee held a total of eight meetings — seven virtual and one in-person — during which we engaged in extensive deliberations, research, and consultations. The commitment and intellectual depth brought to the table by each member were remarkable.

Furthermore, the Committee recommended to the Federal Ministry of Education, that this basic course be extended beyond universities to all tertiary institutions — including polytechnics and colleges of education — so that the culture of investment awareness and financial literacy can be mainstreamed across all segments of our educational system.

“As we present this Report today, we do so with a sense of fulfilment and optimism. We believe that its implementation will mark a major milestone in building a financially literate generation and in strengthening the foundation for a vibrant, inclusive, and globally competitive Nigerian capital market,” he stated.