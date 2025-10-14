Financial Literacy Is Life Skill, Says SEC DG

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has affirmed that financial literacy is not merely an academic subject, but a vital life skill and a survival tool in today’s complex economy.

Director General of SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, made this remark on Tuesday in Abuja during the handover of the reviewed National Universities Commission (NUC) Curriculum on Securities and Investment Management (SIM).

The review was carried out by a SEC-appointed Committee of Experts drawn from the capital market and academia.

“Our gathering today goes beyond policy harmonization or curriculum design. It is about shaping the financial mindset of future generations, equipping young Nigerians with the tools to make informed choices and contribute meaningfully to national development,” Dr. Agama said.

He stressed that financial literacy affects how individuals earn, save, invest, and build wealth, and is key to participating effectively in an increasingly digital and knowledge-driven economy. The SEC, he added, remains committed to embedding financial inclusion as a cornerstone of national development, starting with education.

Dr. Agama disclosed that the collaboration with NUC marks a strategic effort to integrate financial education into Nigeria’s national curriculum, from primary to tertiary levels. Pilot programs in Nasarawa and Ibadan have already yielded positive results, demonstrating strong adaptability and enthusiasm among teachers and students.

“Early intervention is crucial to producing responsible, confident, and financially empowered citizens,” he added.

The SEC DG emphasized that the initiative is about empowerment, giving young people the confidence to engage with financial and capital markets responsibly. Embedding financial education in the curriculum, he said, is an investment in human capital, a critical driver of sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Prof. Uche Uwaleke, Chairman of the Committee, explained that the review also recommended a Basic Course in Capital Market Studies for all first-year university students. The aim is to foster early exposure to investment principles, deepen capital market literacy, and promote financial inclusion across Nigeria.

“We also proposed extending this course to all tertiary institutions, including polytechnics and colleges of education, to mainstream financial literacy across the educational system,” Prof. Uwaleke said.

The Committee’s efforts, he noted, involved eight meetings, seven virtual and one in-person featuring extensive research, consultations, and deliberations.

He expressed confidence that the curriculum’s implementation will mark a major milestone in building a financially literate generation and strengthening Nigeria’s capital market.