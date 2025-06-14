Financial Literacy Global Weak Spot, Awareness Mediocre At Best – Expert

Share

Renowned author, professional speaker, and financial exponentialist, Dr. Olumayowa Olusoji, has described financial literacy as a global weak spot, with public awareness remaining “mediocre at best.”

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Olusoji rated global financial literacy a 4 out of 10. He noted that in Nigeria, despite the surge in mobile banking, basic budgeting skills remain low, with 60% of adults lacking emergency savings, according to 2023 surveys.

“Globally, OECD data shows that one in three adults cannot grasp compound interest,” he said. “While the rise of financial educators and coaches has helped boost awareness, misinformation spreads just as fast.”

Dr. Olusoji, creator of the GO-PAS financial literacy framework, believes this gap presents an opportunity. “The awareness exists, but people need practical, scam-proof education,” he said.

“Modules on budgeting, money mindset, debt management, investing basics, and fraud detection could bridge the gap. People know they need to learn but don’t take action. We need accessible, hands-on education to truly move the needle.”

Commenting on the recurring problem of Ponzi schemes, he blamed ignorance and greed. “Ponzi schemes thrive on those who are unprepared. They promise sky-high returns to cover their fraud,” he explained.

“That’s why my approach to assessing investment risk is methodical and ironclad—so my clients don’t fall for scams or overextend themselves.”

As a financial exponentialist, Dr. Olusoji focuses on leveraging exponential technological and societal shifts to uncover emerging financial opportunities. His method emphasizes understanding transformative trends that are reshaping industries and economies, enabling individuals to achieve exponential wealth creation.

His work goes beyond finance, addressing broader societal changes driven by innovation. He provides strategic guidance at the intersection of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and the digital money economy, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the fast-evolving digital asset landscape.

In April 2024, Dr. Olusoji was honoured at the House of Lords in the UK with the International Honours for Mentorship & Leadership Development. At the same event, he was inducted as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management & Leadership (USA) and awarded a Professional Doctorate in Leadership & Management by the City University of Paris. He was also named among the Top 100 Influential Global Voices in 2023.

Dr. Olusoji holds an MBA from Leeds Metropolitan Business School in the UK and is a certified NFEC Financial Education Instructor. He is the founder of Power2Know, a platform committed to empowering individuals with actionable financial knowledge. Known as the “KnowBeDo Champion,” he advocates for practical learning and strategic execution to help people attain financial independence.

