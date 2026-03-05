Financial Irregularities: Senate Directs NNPCL To Refund N210trn

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, on Thursday, said that it has uncovered financial irregularities amounting to N210 trillion in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) between 2017 and 2023.

Consequently, the Senate directed the NNPCL to refund the sum of N210 trillion, being the combined sum of N103 trillion and N107 trillion, which were not properly accounted for as contained in the audit reports of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The apex legislative Assembly, also summoned the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, the Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajia Isa and Dr Bala Wunti, to make clarifications on the N210 trillion expended by the company between 2017 and 2023.

The Committee threatened to issue warrant of arrest against the summoned past management team of NNPCL if they fail to appear before it on a date to be communicated to them soon.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ahmed Wadada, made these revelations during a press briefing at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, saying that

the Committee’s investigation was necessitated by the Auditor General’s annual reports for 2019 and 2020, which highlighted financial management lapses in NNPCL.

Wadada, who read out the resolutions of the Committee to journalists, explained that the summoned past management team of NNPCL, should be led to appear before the Senate Panel by the incumbent GCEO, Engineer Bayo Ojulari.

He noted that the Committee carried out the investigation in its commitment to ensure accountability, transparency, and value for money in the management of public accounts of the Federation.

According to him, the Committee observed that NNPCL’s accrued expenses figure of N103 trillion was not properly explained, and the figure is still lingering and hanging on NNPCL.

The Committee also noted that NNPCL’s sundry receivables stood at N107 trillion, but the company was unable to provide a clear breakdown identifying the banks or entities responsible for the amounts.

Wadada said that the Committee observed apparent duplication of subsidy deductions against the revenue due to the Federation, amounting to N3.8 trillion while nothing that NNPCL and NAPIMS admitted charging N5 trillion as direct production costs between 2017 and 2021, despite not producing crude oil.

The Committee also noted that NNPCL paid N2.9 billion for incorporation expenses, while NAPIMS charged N2.9 billion for the same purpose, resulting in a combined total of N5.9 billion.

The Committee also resolved that NNPCL should refund to Treasury all production costs charged against crude oil revenue for the period under review.

The Senate Committee also directed the Auditor General for the Federation to carry out a forensic audit review of the audited financial statements of NNPCL for the period under review.

Wadada emphasized that the investigation was thorough and aimed at sending a clear message to the public, reaffirming Senate’s legislative support to President Bola Tinubu in his quest for a financially robust economy through the Renewed Hope Governance Agenda.