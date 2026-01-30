Financial Institutions Tasked With Creating Products For Farmers To Adopt Climate-Smart Agric

The Federal Government has called on financial institutions to create tailored products to help farmers adopt low-emission, climate-smart practices, ensure cleaner air, healthier communities, and stronger food systems across Nigeria. Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), Marcus Ogunbiyi, made the appeal in Abuja at the Close-Out Workshop for the Abatement of Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (ASLCP) project in agriculture.

Billed “Local Action, National Impact: Building Resilience through Climate-Smart Agriculture,” the event marked the final dissemination of ASLCP results, which targeted open-field burning reductions.

Ogunbiyi tasked extension agents and farmers with championing no-burn practices and resilient systems, while urging development partners to fund scale-ups via longer timelines and results-based financing. “This project—run by Self Help Africa with FMAFS and funded by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC)—shows how partnerships turn global climate pledges into local wins,” he said.

“Now we must sustain and expand these gains,” he added. Spanning Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones with a key site in Gboko LGA, Benue State, ASLCP engaged 20 demonstration plots across 15 communities. Farmers embraced waterefficient rice (cutting methane), climate-resilient cowpeas, residue mulching over burning, and briquette tech turning waste into clean energy.