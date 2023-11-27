Financial institutions’ contribution to GDP rises 28.8% to N2.49trn

Banks and other financial institutions, excluding insurance companies, contributed N2.49 trillion to Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between January and September this year, up by 27.84 per cent from N1.95 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of “Nigerian GDP Report Q3’23,” released by the NBS last Friday, indicates that banks and other financial institutions, excluding insurance firms, contributed N771.06 billion to the country’s real GDP, in the third quarter of 2023 (N19.44 trillion), compared with N594.68 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

The data also indicates that that banks and other financial institutions, excluding insurance companies, contributed N870.82 billion to the country’s real GDP, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with N696.87 billion in Q1’2022 and N846.77 billion in Q2’23 compared with N655.22 billion in the corresponding period of 2022.

The report stated: “The Finance and Insurance Sector consists of the two sub-sectors, Financial Institutions, and Insurance, in which the former accounted for 91.00 per cent and the latter 9.00 per cent of the sector respectively in real terms in Q3 2023. As a whole, the sector grew at 30.20 per cent in nominal terms (year-on-year), with the growth rate of Financial Institutions at 31.67 per cent and 16.99 per cent growth rate recorded for Insurance.

“The overall rate was higher than Q3 2022 by 8.82 per cent points, and higher by 2.20 per cent points than the preceding quarter. The quarter-on-quarter growth was -7.85 per cent. The sector’s contribution to the nominal GDP was 3.17 per cent in Q3’23, higher than the 2.83 per cent it represented a year previous, and lower than the contribution of 4.01 per cent it made in the preceding quarter. Growth in this sector in real terms totalled 28.21 per cent, higher by 15.52 per cent points from the rate recorded in the 2022 third quarter and higher by 1.37 per cent points from the rate recorded in the preceding quarter.

“Quarter-on-quarter growth in real terms stood at -9.17 per cent. The contribution of Finance and Insurance to real GDP totalled 4.36 per cent, higher than the contribution of 3.49 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2022 by 0.87 per cent points, and lower than 5.26 per cent recorded in Q2 2023 by 0.91 per cent points.”

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

In its overview of Nigeria’s GDP in Q3’23, the NBS stated that the country’s GDP grew by 2.54 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2023, adding that this growth rate is higher than the 2.25 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2022 and higher than the second quarter 2023 growth of 2.51 per cent.

According to the NBS, “the performance of the GDP in the third quarter of 2023 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 3.99 per cent and contributed 52.70 per cent to the aggregate GDP. The agriculture sector grew by 1.30 per cent, from the growth of 1.34 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

“The growth of the industry sector was 0.46 per cent, an improvement from -8.00 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2022. In terms of share of the GDP, agriculture, and the industry sectors contributed less to the aggregate GDP in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.

“In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N60.658 million in nominal terms. This performance is higher when compared to the third quarter of 2022 which recorded aggregate GDP of N52.255 million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth of 16.08 per cent.”

While the financial sector’s contribution to real GDP was lower in Q3’23, compared with the sector’s contribution in the preceding quarter, New Telegraph’s findings show that financial institutions’ contribution to real GDP has maintained an uptrend in recent years.

For instance, data obtained from the NBS indicates that banks and other financial institutions’ contribution to real GDP increased by 17.24 per cent to N2.72 trillion last year from N2.32 trillion in 2021.

Also, a report released by the National Development Plan (NDP) last year showed that the financial sector added a total of N44.2 trillion to the country’s GDP from 2017 to 2020.

According to the report, the total size of the financial services sector in 2017 was N78.10 trillion but rose significantly reaching N122.30 trillion by the year 2020, adding N4.8 trillion and N17.4 in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

A breakdown of the report shows that the banking sector contributed the highest at N34.6 trillion in 2017, N37.8 trillion in 2018, N42.7 trillion in 2019 and N53.3 trillion in 2020.

It was followed by the capital market, which contributed the sum of N32.6 trillion in 2017, N31.9 trillion in 2018, N42.6 trillion in 2019 and N49.2 trillion in 2020.

Non-banking financial institutions, comprising Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), Finance Companies and Primary Mortgage Institutions (PMIs), made