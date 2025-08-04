Financial Institution Names Directors

The board of directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has approved the appointment of Professor Fabian Ajogwu as an independent non-executive director, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

A statement by the company secretary, Chidi Okezie, to the Nigerian Stock Exchange noted that the board was confident that the appointment of Ajogwu to the board would be instrumental in driving the group’s growth strategy.

Ajogwu is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Professor of Corporate Governance at the Lagos Business School.

He is also the author of several books on legal practice in Nigeria spanning corporate governance, arbitration, mergers and acquisition and commercial law amongst others.

Also, Ajogwu is an alumnus of the University of Lagos and University of Nigeria Nsukka, where he obtained his LL.B and LL.M respectively.

He obtained a doctorate degree in law from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona Spain.

He has attended several executive courses at the Lagos Business School, “Said” Business School at Oxford University UK, Aspen Institute Aspen Colorado U.S.A, and the Harvard Business School, Boston Massachusetts in the US.

Ajogwu has been lead counsel to the Federal Government of Nigeria in several cases on aviation, defence, energy, and financial services.