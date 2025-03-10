Financial Institution Names Acting CEO

Share

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has appointed Dr Kunle Adedeji as acting chief executive officer.

He replaced Dr Demola Sogunle, who is retiring after spending four years as chief executive officer, having worked in the company’s subsidiaries since 2000 in a range of executive and leadership roles, including as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank.

He is a seasoned financial expert with over 25 years’ experience in the banking sector. Adedeji, who has experience in financial management, institutional operations and leadership had served as Financial Controller and later as Regional Financial Controller for Liberia and Nigeria.

During his tenure as the CFO at Stanbic Ghana from May 2013 to March 2018, he was instrumental in shaping the financial strategies of the institution, further solidifying his expertise.

Adedeji obtained a degree in Accounting and an Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Lagos. Also, he has a Doctorate in Business Administration from the Swiss School of Business (SSB) in Geneva.

