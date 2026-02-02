Financial Institution Grows Equity To N1.12trn On Strong Earnings Performance

Shareholders’ funds of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc more than doubled in the year ended December 31, 2025, rising to N1.12 trillion from N670.65 billion in 2024, supported by strong earnings retention and growth in reserves.

The group’s total assets also expanded significantly to N8.62 trillion as at yearend 2025, compared with N6.91 trillion a year earlier, driven by growth in loans and advances as well as increased financial investments.

Net loans and advances rose to N3.84 trillion in 2025 from N2.40 trillion in the previous year, reflecting increased lending across personal and private banking, business and commercial banking, and corporate and investment banking segments.

Corporate and investment banking accounted for the largest portion of the loan portfolio. Customer deposits recorded strong growth during the year, increasing to N4.37 trillion from N3.01 trillion, underscoring sustained customer confidence in the group’s franchise and funding base.

According to the group’s consolidated and separate financial statements, profit after tax attributable to equity holders rose sharply to N376.35 billion in 2025, compared with N221.61 billion in the previous year.

Profit before tax increased to N551.76 billion, from N303.80 billion in 2024, reflecting improved core earnings and a notable expansion in non-interest income.

Net interest income grew to N130.42 billion in 2025 from N85.61 billion a year earlier, supported by higher interest income of N202.75 billion, despite increased interest expense amid tighter monetary conditions.

Non-interest revenue also strengthened significantly, rising to N110.14 billion from N73.92 billion, driven by improved fee and commission income and stronger trading performance.

Operating income expanded to N237.98 billion in 2025, up from N133.17 billion in 2024, while operating expenses rose to N80.06 billion from N57.49 billion, reflecting higher personnel and administrative costs. Despite the increase in costs, profitability remained strong, supported by revenue diversification and operating scale efficiencies.

Earnings per share improved to 2,368 kobo in 2025, compared with 1,710 kobo in the preceding year. On cash flow performance, net cash flows from operating activities stood at N556.57 billion, highlighting strong internal cash generation. Cash and cash equivalents increased to N2.71 trillion at year-end, from N1.83 trillion at the beginning of the year.