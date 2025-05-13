Financial Inclusion: Wongafix Introduces Employer-Backed Loans For Low-Income Earners

Share

Leading Nigerian tech firm, Wongafix, has unveiled the country’s first digital lending solution tailored specifically for low-income earners through strategic partnerships with their employers.

The innovative product was introduced by the company’s Managing Director and Co-founder, Olabanke Adunni Nwaoze, who noted that the initiative is designed to provide much-needed relief to Nigerian workers struggling to access formal loans.

According to her, the new solution offers quick, affordable, and responsible loans to employees, particularly those in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, education, and healthcare.

“This initiative aims to bridge the financial gap affecting the banked and underbanked workforce in Africa—especially those who are excluded due to a lack of collateral, credit history, or access to formal banking,” Nwaoze said.

She added that Wongafix’s solution works directly with employers, integrating into their payroll systems to validate employees and facilitate seamless lending and repayment processes.

“Our system ensures employees have easy access to funds with minimal stress, while employers can support staff welfare without bearing financial risk,” she explained.

Nwaoze further revealed that efforts are ongoing to expand the initiative across all 36 states in Nigeria. She disclosed that several corporate organisations have already adopted the platform as part of broader employee welfare programmes.

Wongafix’s employer-backed lending model marks a significant step in advancing financial inclusion in Nigeria, offering a sustainable alternative for low-income earners who are typically excluded from traditional credit systems.

