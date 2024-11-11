‘Financial Inclusion Via Insurance Key To Economic Growth’

Share

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, has said that finacial inclusion through insurance is an economic imperative. He made the declaration as the Federal Government initiated a strategy to provide financial protection for millions of Nigerians who are currently without insurance coverage.

The initiative marks the first major implementation phase of the recently signed ‘Aso Accord’. It will bring together the nation’s top financial and insurance regulators in a collaboration to transform Nigeria’s insurance landscape.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting on Tuesday, Hadeja said the outcomes of the roundtable would be presented to the National Economic Council (NEC). “This marks the first time insurance is being formally rec-ognised as a critical financial service in Nigeria’s economic framework,” he stated.

”We cannot build a resilient economy while leaving millions of our citizens financially exposed. ”Financial inclusion, particularly through insurance access, serves as the crucial driver that will propel Nigeria toward sustainable economic growth,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Technical, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Dr Jankara Usman, outlined the transformative potential of the initiative for Nigeria. He said: ”Through inclusive insurance, we can provide tailored, affordable products that promote financial readiness and advance social well-being.”

Usman quoted World Bank data that painted a stark picture of financial vulnerability in the region, revealing that only two out of five adults in sub-Saharan Africa can raise $35 within 30 days.

“In Nigeria, insurance penetration remains at a concerning 3.3 per cent, significantly below global standards,” he said. The Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion, Dr Nurudeen Zauro, said the meeting demonstrated President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to the insurance sector.

He explained that the government had established a monitoring framework to ensure effective implementation of the decisions made during the roundtable.

