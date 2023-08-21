Financial Inclusion: Universal Insurance deepens penetration with mobile app

The Universal Insurance Plc has unveiled a mobile app aimed at delivering delightful and cutting edge financial solutions to its customers. The firm also launched Universal Insurance Network platform, which gives customers the ability to get a Personal Accident Insurance Policy while earning huge incentives by sharing referral link and bringing new members to the platform to do the same.

Speaking at the unveiling the Managing Director of the company, Dr. Benedict Ujoatuonu, said the app would significantly address the challenges associated with making claims and also responding to these claims with the urgency conventionally demanded by insurance policyholders. On Universal Insurance Networking platform he said the idea behind it was to drive penetration as well as financial inclusion, as doing that would create benefits and incentives for everyone. On number of people that will benefit via the network platform, he said: “For a start we are targeting five million people that will benefit from the network in terms of policy security cover, incentives they will get in participating. We did not stop there we went ahead to put price tags for people who will meet targets.”

Speaking further, Head, Retail Group, Mr. Anthony Uchechukwu Okafor, said that the goal was to help policyholders get covered and earn incentives. “You earn incentives by referring others and also earn bonuses when you refer people within their circle up to eight generations,” he added. He also said policyholders could reach out to claim department in the event of an accident (bodily injury, permanent disability, and death). The event featured over 300 agents and brokers within Lagos.