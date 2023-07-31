Financial Inclusion: Sanlam Nigeria deepens scheme with #ProudMoments campaign

Sanlam Nigeria recently launched the #ProudMoments campaign to herald a fresh approach to deepening financial inclusion and aid the appreciation for Insurance services across businesses and for individuals. A statement obtained over the weekend said the campaign, with visuals shot in location in Nigeria, centered on the need to protect the things that matter through insurance.

It advocates resilience and grit as critical ingredients required to achieve success. The creative delivery highlights a clear theme around celebrating genuine success whether personal, professional or organizational while emphasizing the need to put in place adequate protection for same. Sanlam Nigeria -made up of Sanlam Life Insurance and its subsidiary, Sanlam General Insurance- is a leading financial service powerhouse dedicated to actively seeking new and advanced mechanisms for safeguarding the hard-work and achievements of its policy holders through innovative insurance solutions, thereby enhancing its customers’ financial security that in turn assures a confident lifestyle. During the launch in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Mimiko, restated the company’s unstinting commitment to promoting well-intentioned living that encourages success stories and celebrates individuals who are constantly challenging themselves to promote a healthy, vibrant and secure future.

“Success means different things to different people. For some, it is getting that new car, moving into a new home or even starting a business. With #ProudMoments, we are leading the conversation around putting adequate buffer, nay protection, around your success indicators. What we are promoting is a confident and secured future with diverse resources that covers all aspect of human living ranging from car, properties, health, education and to life itself,” Mimiko said