Financial Inclusion: Report seeks more fintechs’ investment in women

A new report by International Finance Corporation (IFC) has revealed that improved fintech firms’ investment in women customers can deepen financial inclusion. It noted that Fintech firms could do more to intentionally target women customers in emerging markets.

According to the report, by using business strategies informed by analysing sex-disaggregated data, fintech firms could capitalise on the women’s market while contributing to greater financial inclusion for women.

Fintech and digital financial services have been considered a game-changer for women’s financial inclusion and economic empowerment. Until now, there has been limited research that quantifies the degree to which fintech firms are actively addressing women’s financial inclusion and the specific strategies that are showing success.

To fill this gap, IFC conducted a survey of 114 fintech firms in emerging markets around the globe. The report, Her Fintech Edge: Market Insights for Inclusive Growth, provides insights from fintech firms about their own perceptions and practices to deliver services to women’s customer segments.

“What is clear from this study is that strong behavioral gender differences, as well as barriers, call for fintech firms to offer differentiated solutions for women, said Emmanuel Nyirinkindi, Vice President of Cross-Cutting Solutions, IFC.

“In doing so, fintech firms can unlock the full potential of the women’s market – a valuable customer segment that exhibits greater loyalty, lower default rates, and strong revenue generation,” he added.

The survey findings show that women still make up a minority of fintech portfolios, with 63 per cent of the lending-focused fintech firms reporting that women-owned small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) make up less than a quarter of their portfolio.

Nevertheless, the report highlights that there is a strong business case for fintech firms to serve women customers. The majority of fintech firms consider women to be more loyal, less risky, and more or equally valuable customers than men. The survey found that 69 per cent of lending focused fintech firms believe women’s loyalty is greater than or equal to that of men.

The presence of leaders who have internalised the social or commercial value of serving women is the strongest internal driver for firms intentionally targeting women. The survey found that 58 per cent of firms attribute their strategic focus on women to leaders’ belief in the importance of women’s financial inclusion.

To target women intentionally, the report explains that fintech firms need knowledge, research, financial support, and technical assistance to fully capture the women’s market. Specifically, in the case of Nigeria, the situation appears complicated as only a few female entrepreneurs are themselves involved in fintech business, thus the bias for women empowerment is still far-fetched in a society that is largely sympathetic to male dominated businesses.

A report by Techcabal, last year, revealed statistics showing that women-led fintech startups received a disproportionately lower share of venture capital funding compared to their male counterparts.

In 2020, women-led startups received only 2.3 per cent of the total venture capital investments globally. This stark disparity underscores the urgent need for targeted efforts to provide greater access to capital for female entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s fintech landscape.

To bridge the gender gap, several initiatives and programmes have emerged to support and empower women in Nigeria’s fintech industry. The African Women in Fintech and Payments (AWFP) network, for instance, provides mentorship and networking opportunities, enabling female entrepreneurs to connect with industry experts and gain valuable insights.

Additionally, organisations like the She Leads Africa Accelerator and Women’s World Banking offer tailored programmes and funding opportunities to support women-led fintech ventures.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had also recognised the importance of gender diversity in fintech and had taken steps to promote financial inclusion for women.

In 2018, the CBN launched the Women’s Fund for Economic Empowerment, which aimed to provide financial support to women-led businesses and startups. Such initiatives play a crucial role in breaking down barriers and fostering an inclusive fintech ecosystem.

Female entrepreneurs in fintech face unique challenges, including limited access to capital and gender bias.