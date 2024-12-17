Financial Inclusion: PFA Gets Recognition For Significant Contribution

Share

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers was awarded the prestigious title of “Most Financially Inclusive Pension Company of the Year” at the recently held International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC’24).

According to a press release, the recognition came at a time when financial inclusion has become a critical focus in Nigeria as a significant portion of the population remains unbanked or underbanked.

The statement said: “This accolade marks a significant milestone for Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, as it continues to advocate for financial education and empowerment; striving to create a secure future for individuals through effective pension management.

The recognition not only reflects the company’s efforts but also serves as motivation to pursue further advancements in financial inclusivity in Nigeria, contributing to the overall economic growth and stability of the nation.”

In his remarks while receiving the award, Olumide Oyetan, Stanbic IBTC Pension Manager’s Chief Executive, said:

“IFIC’24 serves as a vital platform for financial sector stakeholders to collaborate and discuss strategies for enhancing financial inclusion, and we are proud to be recognised among key industry players.

The conference highlighted the critical role of innovative solutions in achieving financial inclusion goals, aligning perfectly with Stanbic IBTC Pension Manager’s vision for accessible and equitable pension services.”

He further said: “We believe that financial inclusion is not merely a goal; it is a fundamental right that empowers individuals, enhances economic stability, and fosters sustainable growth in communities.

Our commitment to providing accessible and innovative pension solutions has always been at the forefront of our operations.

This award is not just an acknowledgement of our efforts but a validation of our continuous endeavours to make pension services available to every Nigerian, irrespective of their socioeconomic status.”

He noted that several initiatives aimed at expanding access to pension services have been rolled out as part of Stanbic IBTC Pension Manager’s strategy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"